Blues down Maroons in opener

NSW has produced a barnstorming second half to defeat Queensland to claim Game I of Women’s State of Origin.

In front of a record crowd of 26,022 at Lang Park, the Blues scored six tries to claim the 32-12 win.

The Blues held a 14-12 lead at half-time, then kept the Maroons scoreless after the break as Queensland struggled to contain the NSW onslaught.

The Blues’ forwards dominated the middle of the field, which allowed the backs to have plenty of attacking opportunities.

Debutant prop Elle Johnston made a huge impact when the match was in the balance during the second half, scoring a try and her tough running setting up another.

Blues captain Isabelle Kelly was named player of the match, scoring a try and being a threat several times on the left edge.

