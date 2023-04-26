SJSS more than just making numbers

Suva-based Saint Joseph’s Secondary School remains optimistic about its chances in the Coca-Cola Games starting tomorrow.

There has also been a lot of talk about Adi Cakobau School, Mahatma Gandhi School, Suva Grammar, and Jasper Williams High School being the favourites to win the girl’s titles.

However, SJSS says they are not to be counted out.

St Joseph’s coach Joseph Rodan Junior says it may come down to the last few races of the final day to decide the winner.

“My prediction for this year’s Coca-Cola Games is I think the school that’s probably going to win will take 11 gold medals or less, that’s how saturated the medal will be so at the end of the day it’s who turns up and who takes their chances.”

Last year St Joseph’s won four gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

The Coca-Cola games start tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel and FBC TV.