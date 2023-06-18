Raboliku impressed with turnout

National athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku.

Close to 100 selected athletes were present at the Marist Brothers High School tracks for their first trial yesterday.

National athletics coach Antonio Raboiliku says he is impressed with the turnout as it shows that a lot of the athletes are serious about their quest for a Pacific Games spot.

“This is very important for us as national coaches, brings us back to the drawing board. Screening helps us with our training program that indicate the challenges that we will need to address especially when it comes to speed, endurance and strength.”

He says trials indicate where an athlete’s fitness level stands.

The national coach says he has noticed some great athletes and is looking forward to helping them reach their full potential for the Pacific Game, which will be held in the Solomon Islands in November.