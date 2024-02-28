Fiji athletics aims to expand Oceania meet participation

Fiji Athletics is hoping to get more athletes interested to participate in the Oceania Athletics meet.

The association sees this as an opportunity to give them a feel of what regional level competition is like.

National coach Albert Miller believes hosting this years games presents a perfect opportunity for the athlete’s further development.

“We will try not to make it too difficult so that we can attract more athletes to meet up with every country in the Pacific including Australia and New Zealand.”

Miller confirms that points earned in specific individual events can contribute to Olympic qualification, as this competition is recognized at the bronze level.

The competition will be held on June 1st to the 8th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.