Bulai confirms spot for Oceania Championships

Team Fiji athlete Deborah Bulai

Team Fiji athlete Deborah Bulai is expected to spearhead the country’s quest for medals at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva.

The 24-year-old is currently based in Texas, United States and won a gold medal for Fiji in the women’s hammer throw at the 2023 Pacific Games.

Athletics Fiji national coach Albert Miller says Bulai is one of several overseas-based athletes who have confirmed their spots for the national squad in the regional meet.

Article continues after advertisement

Miller adds Athletics Fiji is in talks with several other athletes who are based in Australia and New Zealand, who have showed their interest to participate in the Oceania Championships.

Fiji will host the Oceania Championships at the HFC Bank Stadium on June 1st-8th and will feature athletes from the Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.