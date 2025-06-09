Youngest contestant takes stand against cyberbullying

Ailava Samuels [File Photo]

The youngest contestant of the Vodafone Nasinu Festival, Ailava Samuels, is championing the fight against cyberbullying by challenging unrealistic beauty standards in the Pacific, particularly in Fiji.

Miss Valelevu says that she feels it is an important topic that needs more attention. She explains that not everyone realizes that the majority of cyberbullying is influenced by beauty standards.

The 19-year-old adds that she believes real beauty isn’t just about appearance but about a person as a whole.

“And something that not everyone knows is that the majority of cyberbullying is influenced by beauty standards. So when it comes to patterns, there are a lot of unrealistic beauty standards. You have to look this way, you have to dress this way, a certain hair type.”

Samuels emphasizes that disrupting harmful beauty standards is essential because they not only cause division but also lead to harsh judgment of individuals based on their looks rather than their abilities.

This year, the festival theme is “Unity in Inclusivity”, with seven contestants competing for the crown.

The 2025 Vodafone Nasinu Festival will conclude next Saturday.

