Workshop on safeguarding financial systems

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is hosting the anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing (AML/CTF) workshop.

This event is part of the WCO’s TENTACLE-Asia/Pacific Sub-regional Workshop series brought together 74 delegates from 10 Customs administrations, six Financial Intelligence Units, six Police administrations along with representatives from INTERPOL, the EGMONT Group of FIUs, and the Regional Liaison Officers in Asia Pacific.

The workshop focuses on combating bulk cash smuggling and illegal trade of gems and precious metals, highlighting the commitment of WCO members to curb money laundering and terrorism financing.

FRCS CEO Udit Singh has emphasized the need for collective action to safeguard financial systems and combat illicit activities, stating that these threats undermine economies and pose risks to national and international security.

A WCO representative commended Fiji’s dedication to security and reiterated the organization’s commitment to enhancing the ability of Asian and Pacific nations to fight money laundering.

The week-long workshop included expert presentations and discussions on various aspects of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism.