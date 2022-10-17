WIB notes increase in Employer of Choice applications

The Women In Business Awards has noted an increase in the number of applications for its Employer of Choice award this year.

President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says this is an exciting trend.

“This year, what we have seen is that the employer of choice is just massively applied for. We’ve got 24 applications from organizations wanting to be employer of choice and that in itself was such an exciting trend for us to see.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Ali says they received 24 applications for this award.

She says this is the only award that is assessed by the board itself, while the other awards are assessed by an independent panel of judges.

The President says they received a total of 200 nominations for the 10 awards this year.

These include two new awards, Women In ICT and Women In Finance.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” Awards will be held on Friday at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.