WFP to continue support for Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The World Food Programme will continue to support the Government’s efforts to promote inclusivity at all levels of development.

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain conveyed this to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

McCain says WFP will continue its support through effective social protection programs that prioritize the needs of women, children, persons living with disabilities, and those in need of assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

She says WFP is strongly committed to supporting and partnering with Fiji to strengthen the national response to disasters and build social protection systems that ensure that the special needs of women, people with disabilities, and the poorest households are prioritized.

Rabuka welcomed McCain as the first Executive Director of WFP to visit Fiji, and he also acknowledges the WFP Pacific Multi-Country Office’s ongoing support through initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable socioeconomic development.