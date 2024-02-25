Water project operations press on amidst concerns

[File Photo]

The Viria Water Project remains unaffected by concerns raised by Viria villagers, with operations proceeding as usual in terms of supply and contractor compliance, reassures Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

While addressing concerns raised by landowners regarding water supply, roads, and compensation or development funds, Minister Tuisawau clarified that these issues do not impact the operational side of the Viria water plant.

Insert: 250224SBTuisawau5pm

Article continues after advertisement

“There are issues regarding compensation or development funds. That’s what we are currently discussing. So that’s an area on which we’ll need some agreement.”

Tuisawau stressed the importance of reaching agreements on these matters to ensure smooth progress.

He emphasized the separation of issues concerning the water treatment process and its connection to the system from discussions with landowners. The operational functionality of the Viria Water Project remains unaffected by these discussions.

The Viria Water Project, which commenced operations late last year, has significantly improved water supply in the Suva-Nausori corridor, addressing numerous water-related issues.