Water disruptions in Suva areas

The failure of a backup generator in the Tovata Reservoir has caused water supply disruptions in some parts of Suva.

The Water Authority issued a statement that a planned power outage at the Tovata booster pump station necessitated the use of a back-up Genset, however it developed a technical issue.

WAF states this resulted in the Tovata Booster Pump Station going offline and mechanical and electrical teams are working to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

Areas affected by disruption include Tovata, Qaranivalu, Caubati Koro, Niubalavu, Tacirua East, Cunningham (Valley Drive), Sakoca, Tacirua Heights, Tamavua village, upper Ragg Avenue, Princess Road, Dokanisuva and Vunuleba settlement.

WAF states teams are working on valve operations to sustain water levels in the Tovata, Nagatugatu, Tacirua and Dokanisuva reservoirs.