Wastage being curbed: Chand

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprise, Parmesh Chand [Source: Ministry of Civil Service/Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprise, Parmesh Chand says the coalition government has made positive progress in minimizing wasteful government expenditure.

Chand says they have identified unnecessary spending in areas such as manpower, overtime, office space, use of vehicles and housing among others.

He says they have carried out a number of changes in regulations to ensure actions are taken on the coalition government’s policies.

“We are also doing a lot of work on realigning the public service, in line with expectations of government, required of the civil service as well as the public service commission.”

Chand says they are working with the Ministry of Finance in further identifying wasteful government expenditure that needs to be halted.

He says they have also made progress in carrying out other changes – these include the shift of retirement age from 55 to 60, the establishment of staffing in different ministries and the reorganization of the civil service.

The Permanent Secretary says their main objective is to have an organized and efficient civil service, to help government deliver.