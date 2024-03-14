WAF CEO visits Bulileka following immediate concern

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan has today visited the advisory councilors of Bulileka outside Labasa town, enlightening them on the reasons for the re-occurring water supply disruptions faced by residents.

This follows the concern raised by residents this week, which was published by FBC News on the ongoing water issues faced by the residents of Bulileka.

Dr. Chanan says that the water issues are due to the burst occurring on the aging water pipes.

However, he has reassured the DAC that plans are in place to have this pipeline section upgraded, and a tender for the project has also been made.

Meanwhile, once the upgraded project has been implemented, it will ensure consistent water supply to the Volanau and Bulileka District metered areas.