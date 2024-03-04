Vunamoli Village overcomes commuting hurdle

[ Source : Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

Villagers of Vunamoli in the interior district of Rukuruku in Ba have overcome persistent commuting challenges.

This has been made possible with the implementation of the Vunamoli Foot-crossing project valued at over $40,000.

The village, which was previously divided by a creek struggled with accessibility issues, making it difficult for people to move from one part of the village to another.

To address this obstacle, the villagers had constructed a makeshift crossing.

However, this temporary solution proved risky particularly during rainy conditions, posing dangers for children and the elderly.

Headman Ilisoni Lawavou expressed gratitude for the project, highlighting its role in improving overall accessibility to essential services for community members.

Funding for the project was secured under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges Programme.