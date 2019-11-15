Vosarogo focuses on the next General Election

Newly appointed SODELPA deputy leader Filimoni Vosarogo has already set his sight on the next General Election.

Lynda Tabuya who was also in contention for the deputy leader position and vocal supporter of Sitiveni Rabuka has thrown her lot in with Vosarogo.

Many would have labeled Vosarogo as the underdog in the race to become deputy leader.

Vosarogo was One Fiji Party Leader in 2014 and this is his biggest political break.

“We have 24 months to work on that and all we can see from today’s support towards the end is everybody’s commitment. All the 28 constituencies’ commitment to ensuring that unity within the party is preserved and that the war that needs to be won is the General Election.”

SODELPA MP Lynda Tabuya was seen as the front runner to become deputy leader, however, she has accepted defeat.

“We now have a Deputy Leader, Mr Filimoni Vosarogo who is a friend of mine. I support him and I believe that he will be able to do a good job in taking us forward.”

SODELPA has a long road to the 2022 General Election and given the prevailing circumstances, there is no guarantee that its problems are over.