Vatia City development gets green light

Talks are underway for what could become one of the largest development projects in Tavua, known as Vatia City.

Yesterday, five turaga ni mataqali from Yavusa o Bila received a 20-year development lease from TLTB to develop over 2,000 acres, marking a major step for the project.

Landowners will lease the land and also keep a stake in the investment, ensuring long-term benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

In past developments, landowners often received minimal payouts, but this project gives them a significant share of the returns.

Members of the mataqali say this approach is a positive change for the iTaukei community.

Vatia City is set to become Fiji’s own version of Dubai, with supermarkets, hotels, a port, amusement parks, five marinas, an international airport, a cruise liner wharf, and a commercial wharf planned for the area.

“Tourism leases, residential leases and approximately five marinas are designed there, one international airport, a cruise liner wharf and also a commercial wharf.”

Landowners will retain control and benefit from the investment, while TLTB oversees the development. The project promises to protect culture, boost the economy, and create new opportunities for Tavua.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.