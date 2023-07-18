Vasu attends Melanesia Festival

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu is in Vanuatu for the 7th Melanesian Art & Culture Festival.

Vasu and his delegation were accorded a traditional welcome by members of the Fijian community at Port Vila.

While speaking to Fijians, Vasu gave them an update on what his coalition government has done in the first six months after coming into power.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He says the government is working on elevating the economic status of Fiji.

Vasu also informed those in Port Vila about the amendment made to the Immigration Bill 2023, which allows them to enter Fiji.

“Fiji is inviting you to visit more often. The government has made it easy for Fijians living in overseas but are registered in the Vola Ni Kawa Bula to enter the country without Visa or permit. This will happen soon.”

The Melanesian Art Festival will start tomorrow.