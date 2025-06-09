Vakarisi handed a suspended sentence for drug possession

[File Photo]

The Suva Magistrate Court this morning sentenced Jone Vakarisi to three months, suspended for two years, for drug possession and damaging a police uniform.

Magistrate Joseph Daurewa imposed the aggregate sentence after Vakarisi pleaded guilty to charges originating in 2023.

The 36-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of 15.2 grams of marijuana and one count of damaging a police uniform.

Article continues after advertisement

The charges stemmed from an incident at the Suva Courthouse cellblock while Vakarisi was in remand.

A police officer witnessed Vakarisi receiving a brown package from his brother.

When the officer attempted to search the package, Vakarisi refused to comply.

A subsequent search revealed the package contained dried leaves wrapped in plastic.

In mitigation, Vakarisi stated he unintentionally broke a button on the officer’s uniform after being pepper-sprayed in the eyes and expressed a willingness to pay for the damages.

Magistrate Daurewa ordered Vakarisi not to reoffend during the suspension period.

He also ordered the Police to destroy the seized drugs within 28 days.

Vakarisi has 28 days to appeal the sentence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.