US thanks Fiji for Amadea investigation assistance

The United States has thanked the Fijian authorities for their cooperation in relation to the seizure of the Russian superyacht Amadea at the Lautoka Wharf.

According to the Department of Justice, the matter is being investigated by the FBI’s New York Field Office with assistance from the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Canberra, Australia, the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, and the U.S. Embassy in Suva, Fiji.

Trial Attorney Andrew D. Beaty of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and Trial Attorney Joshua L. Sohn of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section are handling the seizure.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Marshals Service provided significant assistance.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says they, along with their international partners, will continue to seek out those individuals who contribute to the advancement of Russia’s malign activities and ensure they are brought to justice, regardless of where, or how, they attempt to hide.

U.S Marshals Service says they will continue to contribute their expertise in support of Task Force efforts to take possession of seized assets of Russian oligarchs during these forfeiture operations.