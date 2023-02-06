UN reassures its support for Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

The United Nations has committed to supporting Fiji’s aviation industry priorities.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha met with Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, and they agreed to jointly convene a discussion on sustainable and inclusive tourism strategies in support of Fiji’s tourism priorities.

Samarasinha says the UN stands ready to support the new government in realizing its sustainable tourism goal.

He adds that sustainable tourism will promote stronger partnerships between the private sector and local communities, which will benefit Fiji as a whole.