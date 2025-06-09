Two juveniles charged with rape in the latest ODPP statistics

File Photo

Two juveniles were charged with rape last month by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 24-year-old woman, while a 15-year-old boy was charged with aiding and abetting rape.

The ODPP noted 12 cases of sexual offenses in September, with eight rape offenses, two cases of aiding and abetting rape, while there was one case each of indecent assault and sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

There were eight victims, of whom two were under the age of 18 years.

The ODPP notes that there were three incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

Such was the case of a 53-year-old man who was charged with one count of rape of his 4-year-old daughter.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and assault causing actual bodily harm of his 28-year-old de facto partner.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 26-year-old de facto partner; however, this matter was discontinued after the victim could not be located or contacted.

A 38-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were charged with the rape and aiding and abetting rape of a 21-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 49-year-old woman.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.