Tuna sector serves as a beacon amidst challenges

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Rovereto Nayacalevu highlighted that despite illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, Fiji’s tuna industry serves as a beacon of resilience and innovation.

The Acting Permanent Secretary highlighted this during the 18th Infofish World Trade Conference and Exhibition currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nayacelevu shared the status of Fiji’s tuna sector and highlighted the important role the tuna sector plays in forming the backbone of Fiji’s tuna industry.

The conference, themed ‘Advancing Blue Transformation, Sustainable Development, and Innovation through Global Industry,’ is being attended by global tuna representatives from all over the world.

Rovereto advocated for greater cooperation and collaboration among regional and global partners.

The Acting Permanent Secretary encouraged the participants at the conference to reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing transformation, sustainable development, and innovation within the global tuna industry.

The conference will last for the next two days, with discussions around innovation, supply chains, market trends, research, science and technology, and product certification.