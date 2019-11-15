Trees at Ratu Sukuna Park will not be harmed

None of the trees at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva will be harmed as major refurbishments begin.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar while launching the project pointed out that she wants the trees to be preserved.

“These trees are pieces of history and should not be touched. I have been assured that Suva City Council has employed a professional arborist or a tree doctor to preserve the heritage of this park which rests in these historic trees.”

There will be a new podium and Amphitheatre, new furniture, walkways and the usual amenities – but none of the trees will be cut down.

The government wants Suva to set an example of how towns and cities can create useful, open living space in parks.

Suva Special Administrators Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua confirms there will be modern amenities such as recharge ports and wi-fi.

The re-furbished park is expected to open in 8 months.

