Traders warned against unfair trading practices

The Consumer Council says it will not hesitate to take appropriate action and continuously push for stringent enforcement actions against traders found to be engaging in dubious practices.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says certain traders tend to take advantage of the hype of festivities by engaging in dodgy and unethical practices such as false claims, misleading and bait advertising, selling poor quality products at a premium price, selling old and expired stock or defective products.

As towns and cities light up with sales, bonanzas, and other promotions, a surveillance team from the council is on the ground daily throughout major towns and cities.

Shandil is reminding Fijians to be extremely vigilant when out for Diwali shopping.

She says there was a nine percent increase in complaints last year compared to the 2020 season.

The Chief Executive says that the commercial hype associated with this important religious and cultural event can often lead to unfair trading practices.

She is also urging consumers to refrain from engaging in last-minute shopping through proper planning and strictly sticking to a budget.

Shandil says in a recent case lodged at the Council, a consumer bought a brand of condensed milk which is one of the cheapest in the market. However, the condensed milk in question was of inferior quality; compelling the consumer to go out again and purchase a better-quality product.

She says this is a classic example showcasing that the cheapest product may not always save you money and emphasizes the need for consumers to make well thought out and logical purchasing decisions.