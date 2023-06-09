Trade and investment-related issues top discussion

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica participated in the 2023 Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting in London this week, where they discussed key issues related to trade and investment.

The meeting brought together trade ministers from across the Commonwealth and had discussions on several themes, including trade policy solutions to address the climate crisis, enhancing digital trade, and supporting the multilateral trading system.

During the meeting, Minister Manoa Kamikamica reviewed the progress made since the 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and discussed opportunities for mutual cooperation to increase intra-Commonwealth trade.

Kamikamica also shared experiences with Ministers regarding developments in Fiji in the digital and ICT space and growth in the services sector.

The theme for this year is “delivering a Common Future: Cooperation for Resilient, Inclusive, Green, and Digital Economies.’