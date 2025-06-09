News

Tourism Fiji faces accountability concerns

Riya Mala Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 18, 2026 11:59 am

[Photo: File]

Tourism Fiji is facing concerns over delayed reporting, marketing expenditure and the uneven distribution of tourism benefits across Fiji.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chair Sakiusa Tubuna raised the issues while presenting the committee’s consolidated review of Tourism Fiji’s annual reports covering 2015 to 2018 in Parliament.

Tubuna says the reports were tabled seven to 11 years after the reporting periods, weakening Parliament’s ability to properly scrutinise the use of public funds.

The committee also found limited information on marketing expenditure, campaign performance and return on investment, making it difficult to determine whether taxpayers were receiving value for money.

Article continues after advertisement

Tubuna says tourism growth has also not been evenly shared, with stakeholders in the Northern Division, outer islands and rural communities reporting limited support and investment.

The committee is calling for stronger accountability and financial oversight, as well as targeted tourism strategies for underserved regions.

It also recommends greater support for community-based tourism and measures to ensure tourism benefits reach small operators, rural communities and people across Fiji.

$165m crypto scheme suspect deported from Fiji

Tourism Fiji faces accountability concerns

12 children among 16 sexual offence victims in July

SPX changes price setting

Pacific youth take on COP31

Civil service pay issues remain

Parliament backs $200m Fiji Airways guarantee

Public funds under scrutiny

Traditional Leaders Key to Breaking HIV Silence

Turn knowledge into better care: Ravunawa

Man dies in tramline incident

One last mountain to climb for Navatu

Nakarawa signs for Drua

Scottish FA withdraws support for Infantino

Instagram and Facebook could change forever if Meta loses child privacy trial

Flight Club takes 19-athlete team to Gold Coast

Neymar is first player forced to leave pitch for trial-rul

Australian national jailed

Airline under pressure as costs soar

Disney pin fans travel far and wait long for coveted D23 collectibles

Hayden Panettiere, who starred in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 36

Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo becomes deadliest in country's history

Fiji formalizes Pacific Rugby League Partnership commitment

Fuel crisis hits national airline

FRCS revenue record challenged

Seruiratu admits FijiFirst could have done more

FCS clarifies HIV cases in facilities

Police investigate alleged sacrilege in Howell Road

Next challenge for Waranivalu and Rewa

Search teams comb rubble in Colombia nearly a week after quake

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ stays on top while two dino movies battle for third

Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 53, aftershocks hamper rescue efforts

Murimurivalu set to begin new chapter overseas

Man City accept Barcelona bid for Rodri

Long-awaited trial begins in rapper Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing

MP slams Fiji Airways meals

HIV cases hit record high

Man found dead

Burglary suspect arrested

Trump instructs Pentagon to reduce military exercises with South Korea

Government seeks $200m guarantee for Fiji Airways

Ageing farmers raise food security concerns

Police ordered to release Charters' devices

FCEF demands meal allowance increase

Sharma exits Fiji Rice Board

Ratu Navula U14 chases history

Men’s netball continues to gain momentum

$35k raised at Fiji Blind Society golf tournament

In Spain's Ceuta, hundreds of migrants stage protest and demand asylum

Minister yellow-carded

Speaker backs Usamate’s parking

No court papers during sitting, Speaker rules

Fiji Cancer Society receives funding boost

Twelve killed and at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9 to release on November 27, 2026

Trump's envoys meet mediators, Israel strikes Gaza

Radrodro rejects NFP claims over school campaigns

Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last

Landowners to benefit from land reforms

Vuda youth learn tradition

Iranian parliament advances bill to curb foreign influence

QVS U14 to carry school’s Deans hopes

Men’s netball eyes Olympic pathway and first World Cup

Bigger rewards raise the stakes in Cricket Fiji Super 8

Belgium's biggest wildfire on record heads towards Germany

NFP accuses Radrodro of twisting Electoral Act

Saukuru challenges Navosa youth to reject drugs

FMI-Yaqara board merge proposed

Village-by-laws to protect Qauia dwellers

Fiji Hardwood expansion faces sustainability question

Premier League wraps up in style

Iranian parliament advances bill to curb foreign influence

Radrodro warns schools, zero tolerance for bullying

Batch 70 begins six-month police training

Kadavu opens first taxi base

Italy recovers Renoir, Cezanne and Matisse works

Taliban mark five years in power

Lomary turns undivided attention to final showdown

Labasa, Navua claim EPL wins

MGM girls gain valuable exposure ahead of Nationals

Flooding takes heavy toll on Qauia families

Kadavu cuts diesel costs by $336,000 a year

Government funds termite-damaged temple renovations

Sawani fundraising drive puts children’s safety first

Morocco arrests 111 migrants headed for Spain's Ceuta

Lithuania's corgi racers run at their own pace

Earthquake hits Spanish city of Granada

Murimurivalu calls for one more big effort from QVS U14

Israeli strikes in south of the country kill at least 11​​​

Fiji to upgrade border system ahead of visitor surge

India backs Fiji with development projects

Fiji’s border security receives CCTV boost

Vunika Community welcomes restored Ganesh Mandir

Disney, Square Enix preview 'Kingdom Hearts 4' video game

At least 47 dead in eastern Indonesia after magnitude 7.7 quake

Triple-header takes centre stage in Suva

Disney reveals Marvel's new 'X-Men' cast, 'Frozen 3' at D23

Australia gun buyback to start in November

Stage set for Deans and Raluve finals

Nakasi abattoir relocation restricted

Repeat traffic offenders face tougher LTA action

Government rewards Team Fiji medalists with cash incentive

Batiri processing facility boosts agricultural supply

Rewa FC comeback reaches OFC Champions League semi-finals

Fill vacant chiefly titles says Taukei Nakelo

At least 38 dead after Indonesia's magnitude-7.7 earthquake, officials say

Adam Driver will play Mister Sinister Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot

Xi calls for improving disaster prevention as floods, landslides batter China

Ubuntu-Bula trophy heads to South Africa

Moce end nine-year wait for Super 8 glory

Navatu stuns RKS to create history

New soldiers told to protect Fiji’s democratic values

Judge flags Commissioner’s public statements

Fiji first to lead India’s global flag relay

Tiny ant farmers face threat from invasive ants

Funeral held for Australian Indigenous girl whose death sparked outback riots

Hughes calls for composure as Rewa chase semi-final spot

Eyes on the Olympics for Rainibogi

Fijian man jailed 16 years in Melbourne

Fiji targets high-value U.S. Mahogany market

Training gives 46 women skills to earn income

BSP adds 24-hour security window for eDollar users

Conference to explore Fiji’s digital future

QVS S U14 powers past MGM

Nasinu holds out against ACS

Mexico races to clear record seaweed surge from Caribbean beaches

Lalit Modi DENIES Bigg Boss 20 participation, calls reports “fake news” and issues legal notice

AWARAPAN 2 is a massappealing action entertainer

Race to reach trapped Colombia quake survivors offers hope

UNAIDS warns laws are blocking HIV prevention

FHRADC demands violence-free schools

Security guards seek clearer powers to use force

Agriculture show targets rising farm costs

Tudravu tips Ra High, former school Nasinu for Deans final

Tuivaga ready to lead Nasinu again

Nadi outclasses Suva at home

Komo and Moce set for Super 8 final

Brazil presidential race ramps up

Brazil opens reciprocity process against US

Drug addiction fuels homelessness

Construction of medical simulation centre begins

Infant among 12 displaced in Tavua Fire

EFL admits to challenges in renewable transition

Vakacegu one to watch for MGM U18

Bibbs cherishes Fiji visit

Puamau names Fiji squad for FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers

Cook Islands PM's party likely to retain parliament

Court finds PM, President failed to ensure fairness

Total darkness, then sunset

169, 0000 abuse survivors in 42 years

Recycling returns more than double in six months

ASEAN strengthens regional presence in Suva

Tourists flee as Greek wildfire hits resort

Kirpal granted bail after assault allegation

The village boy at the heart of Ra High’s Deans dream

Fiji now has 11 registered political parties

Innovation Hub aims to unlock entrepreneurial potential

Flood hotspots mapped for earlier warnings

Fiji Meat Board tightens spending after financial turnaround

High Court questions search warrant issued after permanent stay

BSP signals confidence in the economy

Australia's Albanese says AUKUS remains 'full steam ahead'

Adopted Indian women find 'missing piece'

Champs Labasa in pool A

Semi-final spot on the line for Rewa

Justice budget will not meet growing demands: Turaga

HRADC welcomes progress in remand centre investigation

Navutulevu marine conservation site launched

Trump promised a sex-trafficking crackdown

Kasabias expands with $1 million investment

Black Sea city of Burgas selected to host Eurovision Song Contest next year

PM Rabuka wishes Navatu U19 well

Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips

Another major battle ahead for Rewa FC

Security Industry Act faces review

Fiji rolls out HIV PrEP nationwide

Hibiscus Festival marks 70 years

Innovation key to Fiji’s next growth wave

New solar roadmap to boost Fiji's renewable efforts

Buleki targets stronger Fijiana response

Independent MP in Police custody over alleged assault

Marine Bill faces constitutional test

FIU data dump leaves police struggling

Marc Anthony, Chayanne and more to play benefit concert

New indictment alleges Nick Reiner was lying in wait before killing parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Two US Army soldiers killed in Texas helicopter crash

One dead, more than 200 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire

Bill could put hotel investments at risk

US boosts Fiji Navy maritime security capacity

New Tui Vuda ready to lead

Lautoka child drug rehabilitation facility to open this month

Agriculture show targets farm challenges

Tobacco giant goes green

Four teams, four chances at glory

Maragi earns Fijiana call-up

Teachers receive coaching training

Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life'

Iranian photojournalist faces 15 years in prison

Marine Bill faces constitutional warning

Seasonal workers turn savings into businesses