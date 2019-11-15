New Zealand Defence force to send help tomorrow

New Zealand will deploying its C-130 Hercules aircraft to Fiji tomorrow in response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

NZ Foreign Minister, Winston Peters says the Cyclone impacted a number of Pacific Island countries.

He says while these affected countries work on their own response efforts, they are also managing the impact of COVID-19 in their respective communities.

Peters says the New Zealand Defense Force is in close contact with officials from the Fiji Disaster Management and has confirmed they will consider further requests for assistance.

“We’re talking to Fiji about their needs and we’ve also had a talk with the Tongan prime minister the other day as well so were doing what we can do they know that if were able to provide we will provide it.”

The United Nations estimates that more than 70,000 people have lost their homes and crops in Fiji.