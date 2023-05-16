Taxi Association calls for more patrol

[File Photo]

The Fiji Taxi Association has noted a decrease in cases of robberies and assault against members.

Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal says members are still urged to always practice caution when carrying out their services.

He adds more police presence will greatly benefit and ensure the safety of taxi drivers and the general public, particularly in the capital city.

“We are getting much better response from the police department now and we are hoping more security comes for the taxi operators it will be much better. We need more patrols in Suva area like in Nabua.”

Lal says he will be meeting with the Fiji Police Traffic division and the Minster for Transport to discuss other grievances and concerns of the association.