Tabuya explains rationale behind sharing video

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has justified her choice to share a video on her personal Facebook page depicting an 11-year-old girl subjected to physical abuse by her father.

She says that as the Minister for Women and Children, it is her role to send this message out and make a call that we must stop such violent and unacceptable behaviour.

The video gained over 1,300 reactions and has been shared over a thousand times.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, the Online Safety Commission issued a public statement requesting members of the public not to share the disturbing video online.

The Commission says sharing such videos only perpetuates the cycle of violence and exploitation and it is crucial for individuals to exercise responsible online behaviour and prioritize the well-being of those involved.

Tabuya states if she receives a notification from the Online Safety Commission or the Fiji Police Force to delete the video, she will remove it.