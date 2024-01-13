Tabuya calls for collaborative efforts for inclusive policies

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya.

The government is committed to ensuring the inclusion of all types of impairment, whether physical, psychosocial, or visual.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya during the handover of medical aid to the Fiji Spinal Injury Association yesterday.

Tabuya has called for close collaboration and partnership between organizations, development partners, donors, and faith-based organizations to make the inclusive vision a reality.

Tabuya adds that, as part of the ministry’s commitment this year, they will be looking at strengthening the legislation and the laws.

She adds that they also intend to ensure that there’s more compliance with the convention, the rights of persons with disabilities, and the nondiscrimination clauses in the legislation and policies.

“We need more of that. In terms of our laws, they need to be strengthened. We are also working closely with development partners in terms of making our public spaces disability-friendly. This needs to be made, and of course, our business organizations in our towns and cities, as well as our bus companies, need to make it more effective and disability-friendly.”

Tabuya adds that this year they will also be reviewing the bus fare assistance and looking at the possibility of converting that assistance into cash so that recipients can use it for their transportation, like taxis and mobility vans.