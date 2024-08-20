Tabuya calls for aggressive campaign

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya is calling for an aggressive campaign on the harmful impacts of drugs.

Tabuya admits a lack of communication campaign happening and she calls on stakeholders to join forces for a drug reduction campaign.

She says while the Narcotics Bureau and the Ministry of Home Affairs is working with donor partners on setting up rehabilitation centres for Fiji, drug reduction campaign is important to educate people on the consequences of drug use.

The Minister says there are provisions for budgetary allocations to support those intending to support the campaign.

Tabuya says the campaign should focus on reducing the demands of drugs and this will take a whole of government approach.