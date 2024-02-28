Supervise your children: Sowane

[ Source : Supplied]

The National Fire Authority is stressing the need to constantly supervise children, especially those in their tender years.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the recent passing of a two-year-old child in a fire is saddening.

He says this is something no family should have to go through.

It’s believed the child and another, a three-year-old, were left alone at their home in Vanua Levu when the fire happened.

The three-year-old managed to evacuate; however, the two-year-old was trapped in their home.

Sowane pleads with parents to practice fire safety at home, adding that the care and duty of children need to be taken seriously by all parents.