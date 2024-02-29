Suez assists in training

Suez Consulting is working with the Water Authority of Fiji to improve water services in technical areas.

This was highlighted by the Project Project Manager Suez Consulting Quentin Etcheverry during the “Drop by Drop: The Journey of Water” chat, which shed light on water portability and sanitation in a manner accessible to all.

He states that they are funded by the European Union to assist in training WAF teams in technical aspects.

so I’m working on the technical assistance funded by the European Union and the European Investment bank so most of this technical assistance is training the operators with the Water Authority if Fiji but we also have some technical assistance based on developing tools and models to help them do their jobs daily and also working on the Laucala Bay quality

Etcheverry adds that they provide development tools and models to help them do their jobs better.

Etcheverry states that annually, 842,000 people worldwide die due to a lack of access to safe and clean drinking water, which is equivalent to Fiji’s entire population perishing each year from water scarcity.