Students participate in NDP consultations

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Students of Suva Grammar School have requested the government to improve and invest in the education sector by providing adequate classrooms, IT equipment, furniture, and timely maintenance of schools.

While participating in public consultation meetings on the formulation of the new national development plan, the students requested more computer labs in schools to promote digital learning, include vocational courses in school curriculums and provide opportunities for scholarship in special fields such as aviation.

Students at Jai Narayan College identified the need for a development plan to address skill shortages in Fiji, particularly shortages of teachers in the physics and math genres.

Students also shared similar ideas with those of the Suva grammar students, where they envisage the 20-year vision of a fully digital e-learning platform.

On the other hand, students of the Nasinu Muslim College strongly voiced the need for the government to review the scholarship criteria to address the skill shortage in the nation, specifically, providing technical-vocational scholarships, encouraging courses in scarce skills, and providing incentives for students to undertake part-time employment