Step father faces 18 counts of rape charges

Alarming statistics by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reveals that a 32-year-old man was charged with 18 counts of rape of his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

According to the ODPP, the man is among eight other people who were charged with a total of 44 counts of sexual offences last month.

The ODPP states that of the nine people charged, two were juveniles.

There were eight female victims and two male victims.

There were five incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 16-year-old old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 30-year-old cousin.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 10-year-old girl from his village.

A 43-year-old man was charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 13-year-old nephew.

In another incident, a 46-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 13-year-old and 10-year-old nieces.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 26-year-old de facto partner.

There was one incident where a 25-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of an 18-year-old man.

The accused person was also charged with one count of theft for allegedly stealing the victim’s mobile phone.