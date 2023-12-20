SPCA invites students to learn about animal safety

[ Source: SPCA Fiji Islands/ Facebook]

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals is calling on parents and guardians to bring their children and volunteer at their clinics during this festive season.

The Society runs volunteer programs during this time and is encouraging students to take part as it will help them learn about animal safety.

At the same time, SPCA is encouraging Fijians to take good care of their furry friends during this festive season.

SPCA Manager Shaneel Narayan says this is an opportune time for families to use their free time to care for these pets.

“During the school break and this festive season we also have the volunteer programs open people can apply through our website and our team will be in touch with you on how you can come and help.”

Narayan says Fijians are reminded that these pets should not be ignored during this festive season.

during this Christmas period please take good care of your pets, most of clinics will be closed over the holiday period but we will be providing emergency services.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals advises Fijians to be kind and treat all animals with compassion during this festive season.