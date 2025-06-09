Southern division taskforce hunts suspects in Wailoku incident

[Photo: FILE]

The Southern Division Taskforce is pursuing the suspects involved in the incident in Wailoku.

The taskforce is assisting Samabula Police in identifying and arresting the three individuals involved.

As part of the festive season operations currently underway, officers have been directed to ensure a quick response to such incidents and to apprehend those responsible.

Meanwhile, a no-drop policing approach is being enforced for all minor offences, with a particular focus on liquor-related incidents.

