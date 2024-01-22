SODELPA asserts that Radrodro is still a Minister

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa has asserted that Aseri Radrodro is still the Minister for Education.

He made the comment this afternoon stating that this is the SODELPA’s stance.

He says until and unless Radrodro’s dismissal reaches the party’s Management Board, Radrodro is still a Minister.

He asserts that the coalition agreement during the Management Board meeting with the People’s Alliance made Radrodro a Minister and it is only fair that Radrodro’s matter is discussed in this Friday’s board meeting before any other decision is taken.

However, contradictory to this stance, SODELPA and the ousted Minister has submitted a letter to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka calling for Radrodro’s reinstatement.

Takayawa has also alleged that the Prime Minister has not been adhering to some of the coalition agreement alleging that he might have been misguided at some point.

He adds that SODELPA is hoping that good faith prevails indicating that if Radrodro is not reinstated soon as, the SODELPA Management Board maybe forced to make some tough decisions.

Meanwhile, Radrodro says he is a party person and will listen to decisions made in the management meeting this Friday.