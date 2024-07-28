Six injured in Sawani-Serea road accident

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Six people sustained injuries following a motor vehicle accident along the Sawani-Serea Road yesterday afternoon.

The Director Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says four people were rushed to the Naqali Health Centre.

He adds that two women were rushed to the Vunidawa Hospital due to their condition.

SSP Divuana says the investigation is underway.

He is calling on drivers to be vigilant and alert at all times.