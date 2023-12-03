SIDS survival at stake: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the role of the G77 and China in shaping responses to the Global Stocktake at COP28.

This assessment process evaluates global progress in meeting climate goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Rabuka urged leaders to recognize the diverse needs of populations, especially in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) facing threats to survival.

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed the necessity for COP28 commitments steering toward a global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Rabuka emphasized aligning Nationally Determined Contributions with this goal and phasing out fossil fuels.

Addressing the recent impact of heavy rainfall in Fiji, he underlined the intensified disasters of the past decade.

Fiji’s commitment to peaking emissions by 2025 for a secure collective future was a central message at the G77 and China Leaders’ Summit during COP28 in Dubai.

The G77 comprises countries from Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia-Pacific including vulnerable SIDS.