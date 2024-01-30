Sewage burst in the city, a major concern

A main sewer system that bursts along Renwick Road in the capital city has raised concerns from the general public about health and environmental standards.

The sewage burst has been there for the last two weeks, with all the wastewater causing a major stagnant in front of the MHCC complex, causing an environmental hazard to passersby.

The stagnant water is currently blocking the proper walkway for those accessing taxis after shopping or for other shops and buildings across the road.

Article continues after advertisement

The unpleasant smell of the sewage can be detected from blocks away.

The sewage is believed to consist of wastewater discharged from commercial, institutional, and public facilities that exists around the area.

Attempts to get comments from the Suva City Council regarding the issue remain unsuccessful.