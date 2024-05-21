Seruiratu urges Australia to slow fossil fuel output

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says Fiji needs to continue to tell Australia to slow down its fossil fuel production.

Seruiratu raised this in parliament after acknowledging the Vuvale Partnership between Fiji and Australia.

He says Fiji is aware that Australia is a big contributor to fossil fuel exports, something that cannot be denied.

He adds that while Fiji is benefiting from its partnership with Australia, it should act as a true friend by telling Australia to slow down fossil fuel production.

The Opposition Leader says he speaks not only on behalf of Fiji but of the region, as this is key to our survival.

He adds that this is part of the collective effort to achieve the Paris Agreement.