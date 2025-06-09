Semo bypass road opens

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT]

The temporary bypass road at Semo Village along the Queens Highway is now open to the public.

The route officially opened at midnight on 19 February 2026, restoring traffic flow through the area after disruptions caused by the collapse of the Semo bridge crossing.

Final construction works were completed earlier this week, allowing vehicles to safely pass through one of Fiji’s most critical transport corridors. The emergency bypass was fast-tracked to address safety concerns and ensure continued accessibility for commuters, businesses and communities relying on the Queens Highway.

The government has thanked the travelling public for their patience during the disruption. Appreciation was also extended to the communities of Semo and Nalele, as well as to the authorities whose cooperation and support enabled the rapid delivery of the project.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution and strictly observe all safety signage while using the new route.

The Queens Highway remains a vital link connecting key regions, and the opening of the Semo bypass is expected to ease movement and reduce travel delays experienced following the bridge collapse.

