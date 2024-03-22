Search underway for missing man

Search and rescue efforts are underway in the waters off Nasilai Lighthouse Reef for a 28-year-old man from Vunuku Village, Rewa.

The man went missing while diving with four others on Tuesday afternoon.

Divisional Police Commander East, Senior Superintendent of Police Josua Vodo, says initial search efforts were impacted and called off due to the deteriorating weather.

Article continues after advertisement

The search team, which consists of police and villagers, has so far searched Nasilai Beach and surrounding areas with negative results.

SSP Vodo says search efforts to continue today.