News

School uniforms not compulsory

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 13, 2021 4:30 pm
[File Photo]

With schools re-opening for face-to-face classes from next month, the Education Ministry says uniforms are not compulsory at this stage.

Minister Premila Kumar says many families have gone through trying times over the past several months and teachers, Heads of Schools and Child Protection Officers are available to provide assistance.

Kumar says when school resumes in January, students may attend in mufti for the next three months if they do not have appropriate uniforms.

“Students are expected to come in their appropriate school uniforms when the new school year starts in April 2022. Bringing our students back to school is everyone’s responsibility and I urge each and everyone to help in whatever way possible, to make this happen.”

Kumar says children’s education is and will always remain a priority.

She is also assuring parents that they are there to provide any support needed by students to settle into their studies.

