Urgent repairs needed on Navisa Bridge

[ Source : Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook ]

The public is advised that that traffic will be temporarily restricted on the Navisa Bridge, Koronubu Road, Ba from next Saturday.

This will be done to allow for urgent maintenance.

The Fiji Roads Authority says these works are required to improve the serviceability of the bridge.

[ Source: Fiji Roads Authority / Facebook ]

Maintenance includes the replacement of damaged runners and decking timber.

The FRA is requesting motorists to strictly adhere to the signs placed and follow the directions of the traffic controllers to ensure their safety and workmen alike.