October target for QE Drive

Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva

The Fiji Roads Authority says the plan to open the newly renovated Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva is still planned for October.

The work was initially supposed to end last December but many factors have caused the delays.

Concerns have been that with works still left to be completed, there is a possibility of a delay in the opening.

However, during a media tour this morning, FRA Engineer, Adarsh Kumar says this is due to the challenges faced at the sites including unfavourable weather, shifting of cable, speeding by drivers and unavailability of raw material.

Works on Foster Road in Walu Bay are also expected in October.



Meanwhile, a major concern is the deteriorating state of the Samabula Depot, which has not been repaired for some time.

We will have more on this later.