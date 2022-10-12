Road project underway for three districts in Naitasiri

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is accelerating its efforts on road projects in the districts of Natadravakawalu, Muaira, and Noemalu in Naitasiri.

Minister, Inia Seruiratu says the project is underway where the government through the assistance of the iTaukei Affairs Ministry is constructing the road to link Narokorokoyawa and Korovou to the village of Matawailevu.

He says this work is planned to get as far as the villages of Nasauvere, Nasau, and Tubarua.

Article continues after advertisement

“Project is going on well, and of course, from Muaira, we came down to tikina Natadravakawalu at Nataivoli village we look at the access into the village as well. There has been some work that needs to be redone so that access can be improved into the village.”

Seruiratu stresses that Naitasiri province has been contributing a lot to our economy and sustaining food security, especially at the height of the pandemic.

He says improving accessibility has been a priority of the government to people in rural and remote areas.

The Minister is optimistic these new developments will provide some relief and improve the livelihoods of farmers, settlements, and villages in the three districts.