Resources fragmentation a barrier: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands, Filimoni Vosarogo says as the world addresses the interconnected crises of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution, we must confront the issue of fragmented finance.

Vosarogo says the inadequate and disjointed allocation of resources poses a significant barrier to collective efforts.

He stresses that this issue is particularly acute in the context of Pacific Small Island Developing States, where the challenges are exacerbated by limited resources and vulnerabilities to environmental and external shocks.

Vosarogo made this comment at the opening plenary of the United Nations Environment Assembly underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

Vosarogo adds there is a need to set ambitious targets at UNEA and strive for transformative change that ensures the well-being of both our planet and her inhabitants.

He says the current challenges demand nothing less than decisive action.

The Minister says we must harness the power of political will, demonstrate unwavering commitment, and take bold and concerted action to address the planetary crises we face as one race, the human race.