Rabuka talks about cooperation with UK parliament

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsey Hoyle [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka discussed parliamentary cooperation with the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsey Hoyle.

He held a meeting with Sir Hoyle at the Speaker’s Chambers at Porticullis House within the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Rabuka informed the Speaker that the People’s Coalition Government is committed to strengthening the independence of Parliament, ensuring it carries out its function to hold the other two arms of Government, the Executive and Judiciary accountable.

He further stated that cooperation between the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the Fiji Government, through Parliament offers great potential and opportunities for deeper collaboration.

The Parliament of Fiji has also established its Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians group which has been of great utility for our Women MPs.

Rabuka reiterated that upholding the principles of good governance is pivotal in our current journey to continue to improve our democracy and strengthen our institutions.

From the Government perspective, Rabuka acknowledged the British Government’s continued support towards the Fiji Parliament.

He also extended an invitation for Sir Hoyle to visit Fiji sometime soon, perhaps on the margins of CHOGM24 later this year.